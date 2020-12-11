Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders agree to extend Russia sanctions again

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel said. The sanctions will be formally prolonged until July 31, 2021, with leaders considering the next rollover in June.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-12-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 02:00 IST
EU leaders agree to extend Russia sanctions again
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, a spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel said. "Agreement on ... the roll over of the sanctions against Russia," the spokesman, Barend Leyts, tweeted, confirming the bloc's judgment that Moscow had failed to implement the conditions of the Minsk peace agreement.

The EU hit Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors over Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine, and prolonged them repeatedly as the Kremlin vows not to return the peninsula to Kyiv and a frozen conflict has taken hold in Ukraine's east. The sanctions will be formally prolonged until July 31, 2021, with leaders considering the next rollover in June.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off labor market data with stimulus in focus

Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of progress in fiscal stimulus talks to support the economy after labor market data showed a jump in jobless claims.Stocks on Wall Street opened ...

$1.44 billion plan to respond to Venezuela refugee and migrant needs

Many refugees, migrants and their host communities now face multiple challenges that have worsened their already precarious situation, the agencies said.80 of 5.4M refugees and migrants from are hosted by Latin American and Caribbean cou...

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a strong possibility Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.The European Union a...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths smash daily record, spurring pleas to trim back Christmas

The daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020