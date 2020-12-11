Left Menu
UNESCO, Netherlands MFA & others launch forum of legal actors to protect freedom of expression

The initiative should help to create a network of legal actors to support and defend the right to freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.

UNESCO | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: AfDB

In the coming years, the Forum will bring together judges, public prosecutors, lawyers, and representatives from judicial institutes from all over the globe to strengthen the role of legal actors in the defense of the universal right of freedom of expression. The Forum will be a platform to exchange views on best practices and the interpretation of legal provisions, and it will disseminate international norms and standards in comparative law.

Although the universal human right to freedom of expression and the relevance of the Rule of Law are formal UN Sustainable Development Goals, the past decade saw a steep growth in attacks on freedom of expression in general, and on the safety of journalists in particular.

The Forum of Legal Actors, which falls within the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists' and the Issue of Impunity, aims to strengthen the defense of the crucial right of freedom of expression by engaging legal experts from across the world. By exchanging views it will set forth how legal actors, such as judges, prosecutors, lawyers, and legal institutes, can help in defending the freedom of expression and in prosecuting perpetrators of crimes against journalists. For when there is impunity for attacks on journalists, both the Rule of Law and respect for fundamental rights are threatened.

In today's world, it is both a necessity and a challenge to interpret laws in the dynamic and increasingly pervasive digital dimensions of the right to freedom of expression. In the coming WPFC editions, the Forum will therefore focus on capacity building, with expert exchange meetings in 2021 and 2022. These two Fora events, hosted by the Asser Institute in The Hague, will pay particular attention to French and Spanish speaking communities.

The inaugural edition of the Forum at the WPFC 2020 assembled over forty expert participants in the legal field, joining in from South-America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. First, the expert participants focused on the role of regional and national courts in protecting freedom of expression. The second session focused on capacity building at the national and regional levels.

As the Forum discussed sensitive topics and cases, it operated under the Chatham House Rule to help facilitate a free exchange. Findings and conclusions of both sessions, however, will be summarised and reported upon in the publicly accessible online session on 'Strengthening investigations and prosecutions to end impunity for crimes against journalists', organized by UNESCO on December 10, 12:15 PM (CET).

