Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law - local media

Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Lai, an ardent critic of Beijing, would be the highest profile person charged under the sweeping new law imposed on the Chinese-ruled city in June.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:17 IST
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law - local media
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@JimmyLaiApple)

Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Lai, an ardent critic of Beijing, would be the highest profile person charged under the sweeping new law imposed on the Chinese-ruled city in June. The law has been condemned by the West and human rights groups as a tool to crush dissent. Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing say it is vital to plug gaping holes in national security defences exposed by months of sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests that rocked the city over the last year.

Hong Kong police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lai, 73, was denied bail earlier this month following his arrest on a separate charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily, an anti-government tabloid.

Local media TVB and Cable TV said Lai had been charged with two offences while NOW TV said Lai's charges stemmed from seeking sanctions against Hong Kong. Lai had been a frequent visitor to Washington, where he has met officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to rally support for Hong Kong democracy, prompting Beijing to label him a "traitor".

News of the charges comes as authorities intensify a crackdown on opposition forces that has seen lawmakers dismissed and high-profile democracy activists such as Joshua Wong jailed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB joins with 11 MDBs & IMF to launch reports on SDGs

The Asian Development Bank ADB joined 11 multilateral development banks MDBs and the International Monetary Fund IMF today in launching a first-ever joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs.The report is released at ...

Ukraine reports new daily high of coronavirus deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine rose to 285 from the previous record of 276 fatalities registered on Dec. 9, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.He said 13,514 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 ...

Delhi HC stays CIC order directing IAF to provide information about PM's foreign visits

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the operation of a Central Information Commission CIC order directing the Indian Air Force to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns SRF-II, which contains details of the prime ministers e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares boosted by vaccines hopes, Brexit deadline casts shadow

Asian shares rose on Friday as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment, but tricky Brexit negotiations and U.S. stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets. MSCIs ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index firmed 0.3, on track for its s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020