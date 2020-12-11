Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP CM calls meeting to discuss strategies to curb growing drug menace in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called an emergency meeting of senior officers on Friday to discuss strategies to curb the growing drug menace in the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 11:02 IST
MP CM calls meeting to discuss strategies to curb growing drug menace in state
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called an emergency meeting of senior officers on Friday to discuss strategies to curb the growing drug menace in the state. Instructions have been to the Commissioner of 8 divisions, Inspector General and Collector of 15 districts to join the meeting through video conferencing.

Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Bhopal, Indore Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar Rewa, Hoshangabad, Chhindwara, Neemuch, Datia, Mandsaur, Narsinghpur, Ratlam and Satna districts will join through the meeting in connection with the campaign against drug addiction Divisional commissioners and Inspector General of Police of Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa and Hoshangabad divisions will also attend the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB joins with 11 MDBs & IMF to launch reports on SDGs

The Asian Development Bank ADB joined 11 multilateral development banks MDBs and the International Monetary Fund IMF today in launching a first-ever joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs.The report is released at ...

Ukraine reports new daily high of coronavirus deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine rose to 285 from the previous record of 276 fatalities registered on Dec. 9, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.He said 13,514 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 ...

Delhi HC stays CIC order directing IAF to provide information about PM's foreign visits

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the operation of a Central Information Commission CIC order directing the Indian Air Force to provide information regarding Special Flight Returns SRF-II, which contains details of the prime ministers e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares boosted by vaccines hopes, Brexit deadline casts shadow

Asian shares rose on Friday as progress on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment, but tricky Brexit negotiations and U.S. stimulus talks capped gains in riskier assets. MSCIs ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index firmed 0.3, on track for its s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020