Two wanted cow slaughterers held after encounter with police in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:27 IST
Two wanted cow slaughterers held after encounter with police in Noida

Two alleged cow slaughterers wanted in multiple districts of western Uttar Pradesh were arrested after an encounter with police in Noida early on Friday, officials said. The accused, Rizwan Qureshi and Gulzar Qureshi, both residents of Meerut, were injured in the gunfight that broke out in Sector 62 under Sector 58 police station area, the officials said.

''Officials of Sector 58 police station were patrolling the area when the intercepted a Swift Dzire around midnight. Its occupants appeared suspicious and instead of stopping for checking, they sped away,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said. He said a police party chased the car, which later rammed into the central verge of the road and the two occupants then tried to escape on foot.

''When the police party surrounded them, the duo opened fire on them but were injured in retaliatory firing and arrested,'' he added. The accused were currently staying in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. Two firearms along with some ammunition were seized from their possession and their car impounded, the officer said, the officer said.

Citing preliminary information, Dwivedi said, Rizwan and Gulzar were involved in at least two dozen cases of cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut, Aligarh, and other districts. Aligarh and Meerut police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for their arrest, he said, adding that there could be ''more such bounties'' and the Noida police is contacting its counterparts in other districts.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against the two at Sector 58 police station here, he said..

