Man arrested from West Bengal's Birbhum for 'spreading communal hatred'

West Bengal Police's Special Task Force arrested a 50-year-old man from his residence in Birbhum district on Thursday for allegedly spreading communal hatred. West Bengal Police said that accused Najibullah used to spread radical ideas and hatred against a particular community through social media. "He maintains a Facebook account in the name of Saqib Ali," said a police source, adding the accused owned a printing press from where several fundamentalist literature and books were recovered.

Several electronic devices were seized from his possession. The accused will be produced before a local court on Friday. (ANI)