Left Menu
Development News Edition

Repeal farm laws, don't want amendments, says farmer leader

Farmer leader Baldev Singh on Friday said that farmers don't want amendments to farm laws and want them repealed alleging that these Acts were created in the interest of big companies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:55 IST
Repeal farm laws, don't want amendments, says farmer leader
Farmer leader Baldev Singh speaking to ANI on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Farmer leader Baldev Singh on Friday said that farmers don't want amendments to farm laws and want them repealed alleging that these Acts were created in the interest of big companies. "We don't want amendments to farm laws. These laws are in the interest of big companies and they should be repealed. We are blocking the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12," Singh told ANI.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions focus of latest stimulus decision

The European Central Bank is targeting favourable financing conditions rather than pumping a given amount of liquidity into the economy with its latest stimulus decision, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. The ECB i...

Vietnam, Britain close in on post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and Vietnam have concluded talks to negotiate a new free trade agreement on Friday, weeks before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31, the British Embassy in Hanoi said on Friday.The deal, which will...

Australia drops push to count old carbon credits toward Paris climate pledge

Australia was committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible and the country would achieve its 2030 targets without the need to draw carry over old credits, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.The move is a sharp change...

'India's active COVID-19 caseload drops to 3.63 lakh, lowest after 146 days'

Indias active caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh, the lowest after 146 days, which is 3.71 per cent of the total number of infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. On July 18, India had 3,58...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020