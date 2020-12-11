Left Menu
GMC's sanitary supervisor suspended for accepting bribe in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A sanitary supervisor of Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here was suspended after an enquiry committee found him guilty of accepting a bribe, officials said on Friday. The committee, headed by Nagendra Singh Jamwal, administrator associated hospitals Jammu, was set up after a video of the hospital's mortuary was shared on social media which showed the accused accepting a bribe, they said.

Government Medical College principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma suspended the sanitary supervisor with immediate effect after the panel ruled that he was guilty of accepting the bribe and laxity on duty, the officials said. The committee established that the official was present at the mortuary on the said date, they added.

The panel also found that the official was hand in glove with certain private persons and was carrying out unscrupulous activities which caused inconvenience to patients and earned a bad name for the institution, they said. Taking serious note of the preliminary findings, the GMC principal recommended the case to the Administrative Department.

