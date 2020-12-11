EU wants responsible migration cooperation with Turkey, Michel says

EU wants responsible migration cooperation with Turkey, Michel saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:00 IST
The European Union is ready to cooperate more with Turkey to tackle migration, European Council President Charles Michel said after a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
"We want responsible cooperation with Turkey," Michel told a news conference.
Turkey hosts thousands of Syrian migrants migrants fleeing civil war who would otherwise seek refuge in EU countries.
