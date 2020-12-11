Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:24 IST
Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

"Chinese citizen Ms. Fan has been detained by the Beijing National Security Bureau according to relevant Chinese law on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardize national security," the Chinese foreign ministry said in response to a Reuters query. "The case is currently under investigation. Ms. Fan's legitimate rights have been fully ensured and her family has been notified," the ministry said.

The Beijing National Security Bureau could not immediately be reached for comment. "We are very concerned for her, and have been actively speaking to Chinese authorities to better understand the situation. We are continuing to do everything we can to support her while we seek more information," a spokeswoman for New York-based Bloomberg said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Fan has worked for Bloomberg since 2017 and previously worked for CNBC, CBS News, Al Jazeera and Reuters, Bloomberg reported. Chinese nationals working for foreign media outlets in China are categorized as news assistants.

Foreign media operating in China have come under increasing pressure, and China has expelled more than a dozen foreign journalists at U.S. media organizations this year by cancelling their press credentials amid worsening relations between Beijing and Washington. In August, authorities in Beijing detained Cheng Lei, a China-born Australian citizen working for Chinese state-run broadcaster CGTN, on suspicion of illegal activities that endangered China's national security.

In September, Australia helped two Australian foreign correspondents leave China after they were questioned by China's state security ministry.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: AP crosses 2 lakh tests per million population

Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed another milestone in COVID-19 management as it accomplished over two lakh sample tests per million population TPM. A gross of 1,06,99,622 tests for coronavirus had been done in the state so far at the rate o...

COVID-19 test mandatory for tourists visiting Nainital, Mussoorie: U'khand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered mandatory COVID-19 test of tourists visiting Nainital and Mussoorie. In an order dated December 9, Acting Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath and Justice Ravindra Maithani of the high court said tourists...

Scientists develop new inhalation delivery system for vaccines

Scientists have developed an inhalation delivery system for vaccines which generates potent immune responses in mice and non-human primates, without causing lung damage, an advance which may lead to new therapeutics for respiratory diseases...

Rupee ends nearly flat at 73.64 against USD

The Indian rupee ended almost flat at 73.64, up 2 paise, against the American currency on Friday as dollar buying by banks weighed on the domestic currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020