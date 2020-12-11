Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh: Kullu police arrests one person for drug peddling

The Kullu Police arrested one person in a drug peddling case near Shamshi village of Kullu district, officials said on Friday.

Updated: 11-12-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kullu Police arrested one person in a drug peddling case near Shamshi village of Kullu district, officials said on Friday. The accused identified as Vivek Bodh (31), a resident of Bhuntar town, came from Delhi along with 36 grams of heroin.

An FIR has been registered. "During the investigation, the police has arrested one more person Bhola Dutt (39) resident of Shamshi Bhuntar on whose behalf the accused brought the contraband," said SP Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu.

"Further investigation is on, " he said. (ANI)

