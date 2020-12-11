Man booked for duping two cousins of Rs 12 lakh

Police have registered a case against a Nashik-based man for allegedly duping two cousin brothers from Aurangabad of over Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Friday. The victims- Mohammed Zahed Qureshi and his cousin Shafiq Khan- wanted to buy a car from the accused identified as Syed Rafiq, the police official said.

''Rafiq had sent the photographs of a car to the victims, who had shown interest in buying the vehicle from him. The accused had promised to sell the car to them and asked them to deposit Rs 11.80 lakh in his account, which they did. Later, they also paid Rs 35,000 through online mode,'' he said. ''However, despite making the payment, the victims failed to get the car from him, following which a complaint was lodged against Rafiq,'' the official added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) at City Chowk Police Station in Aurangabad on Thursday night, police said.