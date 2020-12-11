Union moves SC against farm laws, says it will make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) (BKU(B))has approached the Supreme Court against the three farm laws passed by the Central government, claiming the laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed". The farmers' group has challenged the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The BKU(B) has filed an intervention application on several petitions in the apex court against the farm laws, saying these laws will pave way for "cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture". The application sought permission to intervene in the pending case and present arguments. The application, filed through advocate AP Singh, said, "The Acts were passed hastily without adequate discussion... Inherent weaknesses of the agricultural sector cannot be addressed by way of monetization of farmers."

It added that despite multiple representations sent by various Kisan groups, the government is not ready to consider their problems. The system needs strengthening of APMC system, MSP and financial support, the plea suggested. Several petitions are already pending before the Supreme Court, which includes ones filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Rakesh Vaishnav of the Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress and Bharatiya Kisan Party, against the three farm laws.

The top court had earlier issued notice to the Centre on October 12 seeking its response. The BKU(B) has also pointed out that farmers have been protesting for several days at Delhi borders, whole multiple rounds of talks with the government have remained inconclusive. (ANI)