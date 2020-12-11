Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka HC grants bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in drugs case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:09 IST
Karnataka HC grants bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in drugs case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to actress Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. Galrani was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 3 lakhs along with two sureties of the like amount. The court has also put conditions on her bail, including that she has to mark her attendance twice every month and has to co-operate with the probe.

The High Court also directed her to refrain from tampering with evidence. The actress, who was arrested in the matter on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police, had moved a fresh bail plea seeking grant of bail on medical grounds.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had in November rejected the bail applications of Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi and Prashanth Ranka. Notably, their bail pleas were also rejected by a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in Bengaluru before. Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh and a few other actors have also been questioned by the CCB in the matter. Notably, Lankesh had revealed information about the alleged drug use in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 798 gram panchayats in Konkan to go to polls on Jan 15

At least 798 gram panchayats in Konkan division of Maharashtra will go to polls on January 15, 2021, an official said on Friday. According to a release issued by the Konkan divisional office, nominations will be accepted between December 23...

BJP to hold nationwide programmes to highlight benefits of three farm laws

With some farmer unions intensifying their protest against the central government over the recent agri reforms, the BJP has decided to hold nationwide programmes, including chaupal in rural areas, to highlight the benefits of three farm law...

India, Qatar set up task force to identify projects for investment

India and its biggest LNG supplier Qatar on Friday agreed to set up a task force to identify projects in India for investment by the gas-rich Gulf nation, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. India imports 8.5 million tonnes per annum of g...

All-round Bumrah headlines opening day for India as Australia A bowled out for 108

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening days play with a maiden first-class fifty and a couple of wickets in an impressive all-round effort to put India in the drivers seat against Australia A in the pink ball warm-up game on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020