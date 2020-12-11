Couple killed for practising witchcraft

A couple was killed by villagers in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district for allegedly practising witchcraft, police said on Friday. Ramsevak Bhagat and his wife were beaten to death by some people at Putar village under Pehsarar block of the district on Thursday night, they said.

The villagers called the couple from their house and started beating them with lathis for allegedly practising witchcraft. The police said they have started an investigation into the incident.