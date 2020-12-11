Left Menu
Bhartiya Kisan Union Bhanu moves SC against agri laws

Bhartiya Kisan Union Bhanu, through its Mathura-based President Bhanu Pratap Singh, has sought impleadment as a party in the lead petition filed by DMK lawmaker Tiruchi Siva.

Bhartiya Kisan Union Bhanu, a farmers association, has moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene as a party in a pending plea challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice Justice S A Bobde, on October 12, had issued a notice to the Centre by agreeing to test the validity of the laws on the pleas filed by RJD lawmaker from Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha and DMK Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi Siva, and one by Rakesh Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress.

The three laws -- Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. 'Bhartiya Kisan Union Bhanu', through its Mathura-based President Bhanu Pratap Singh, has sought impleadment as a party in the lead petition filed by DMK lawmaker Tiruchi Siva.

