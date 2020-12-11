Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED approaches special PMLA court, seeks permission to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) seeking permission to question Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS for three days at jails where they are lodged.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:59 IST
ED approaches special PMLA court, seeks permission to question accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) seeking permission to question Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS for three days at jails where they are lodged. The court on Monday will consider the ED's petition in the case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels.

In the petition, ED said, "it is learnt that the involvement of former principal secretary of the Kerala CMO M Sivasankar and other high-profile persons in the smuggling of gold as well as foreign currency has come to light following the latest revelations during the custodial interrogation of Sivasankar, Sarith, and Swapna by the customs officers. It has become highly necessary to question Sarith and Swapna to collect vital information. In the interest of justice, it is highly necessary to permit the investigating officer and assistant investigating officer to question Sarith and Swapna for three days at the jail." Both the accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS are lodged in Attakkulangara jail in Thiruvananthapuram under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA). They are being taken to custody by different agencies probing the case.

On Tuesday, the main accused in the case Swapna Suresh approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, seeking a directive to the Kerala Government to provide protection to her life, alleging that she had received threats in jail. The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Lokayukta directs vigilance to probe into corruption charges against MLA

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the state Vigilance to probe into the corruption charges made against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi. The Lokayukta has also asked the Vigilance Directorate to conduct a preliminary inquiry ag...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza admitted to Mumbai hospital after heart attack

Choreographer and director Remo DSouza has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack on Friday.The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty, Ko...

Taiwan shows keeness to invest in Karnataka

A Taiwanese delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and said several of its companies were keen to discuss investment plans in the state. The delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Cen...

Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outsid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020