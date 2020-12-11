Maha: Woman, 3 kids found dead; husband attempts suicide

The bodies of a woman and her three minor children, who were reported missing since late October, were found in a decomposed state in Thane district in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. An official said the the four deaths may be the result of a family dispute as the woman's husband had reportedly married a second time a few days ago.

The decomposed bodies of Ranjana Bagri (30) and her two daughters and son, all aged between six to 12 years, were found in the forests at Pacchapur in Bhiwandi taluka of Thane district on Thursday, Inspector D M Katke of Padgha police station said. The bodies were found by Sripat's elder brother who had gone to the forest to collect wood and found a strong foul smell in the area, police said.

The woman's husband, mason Sripat Bagri and his second wife, consumed poison after seeing the four bodies, two of which were on the ground, while that of the woman and her son were hanging from a branch of a tree nearby, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dileep Godbole. ''We found two bottles of poison and some pouches near the bodies of the two girls, which were on the ground,'' the Deputy SP said.

Local officials said the woman and her children left home on October 20 after Sripat married for the second time four days prior. Village official Kathod Pardhi said Sripat and his second wife consumed poison out of distress after seeing the bodies and have been taken to JJ Hospital in a critical condition.

An accidental death case has been registered and a probe covering several angles was underway, the Deputy SP said..