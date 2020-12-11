NSG commandos conduct mock terror drill in Telangana, Goa

Counter-terrorist commando force NSG recently conducted a national crisis-response mock exercise to combat a multi-city and multi-target attack situation in Hyderabad and Goa, the federal agency said on Friday. The annual exercise, codenamed 'Gandiv-II' was undertaken between December 6-8 and was witnessed by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Multiple National Security Guard (NSG) commando teams were mobilised from Delhi and the national capital region, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad ''to neutralise multiple terror threats manifested in Left Wing Extremism, counter-terrorist and counter-hijack situations''. The force said on its official Twitter handle that ''seven targets in Goa and four targets in Hyderabad were neutralised'' during the mock drill. ''NSG displayed its capabilities of undertaking operations by carrying out simultaneous intervention by air, land and sea, operating in a NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical affected) environment, bomb detection and disposal, employment of K9 (canine) dogs, unhindered surveillance capability and ability to relay live operations,'' it said.

The NSG was raised in 1984 as the federal contingency and counter-terrorist force to undertake specialist operations. It also provides security to some high-risk VVIPs..