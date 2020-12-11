Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was last seen around 3 pm on Wednesday, playing games on a mobile phone outside his house in Banspar Baijouli village. He went missing from there along with the handset, they said.

His parents started searching for him and lodged a missing report, police said. On Thursday evening, Gupta received a threatening letter in which the abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, they said.

He told police that they have no enmity with anyone. Police have put his family and some other phone numbers on surveillance and also searching for the boy with the help of four teams.

Maharajganj SP Pradeep Gupta said police have taken cognisance of the letter and they are trying to trace the boy. ''The boy will soon be traced and the accused will be arrested,'' he said.