Minor girl's body found in a field in Bihar's Gaya district

A minor girl's body was found from a field in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday, police said. The body was found from a field in Bela village located under the jurisdiction of Main police station of the district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (law and order) Sujeet Kumar Prabhat said that a case of strangulation by death of a minor girl has come to light and the body was found from a field. However, the deceased's family members and villagers alleged that the minor girl was killed after being raped, Prabhat said, adding that police is investigating the case from all angles and the culprits will be arrested very soon.

The minor girl, who had gone to attend nature's call, did not return to home. Her family members began searching for her and found her body lying in a field, sources said. The deceased's father said that neither he nor his daughter had any enmity or fight with anyone.

The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for post-mortem, police added..