Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minor girl's body found in a field in Bihar's Gaya district

However, the deceaseds family members and villagers alleged that the minor girl was killed after being raped, Prabhat said, adding that police is investigating the case from all angles and the culprits will be arrested very soon.The minor girl, who had gone to attend natures call, did not return to home.

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:52 IST
Minor girl's body found in a field in Bihar's Gaya district

A minor girl's body was found from a field in Bihar's Gaya district on Friday, police said. The body was found from a field in Bela village located under the jurisdiction of Main police station of the district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (law and order) Sujeet Kumar Prabhat said that a case of strangulation by death of a minor girl has come to light and the body was found from a field. However, the deceased's family members and villagers alleged that the minor girl was killed after being raped, Prabhat said, adding that police is investigating the case from all angles and the culprits will be arrested very soon.

The minor girl, who had gone to attend nature's call, did not return to home. Her family members began searching for her and found her body lying in a field, sources said. The deceased's father said that neither he nor his daughter had any enmity or fight with anyone.

The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for post-mortem, police added..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Gaya

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India welcomes 'fruitful discussions' among the Gulf countries to resolve rift in region

India on Friday welcomed the recent fruitful discussions among the Gulf countries towards resolving the rift in their region and hoped for harmonious relations between those nations. Responding to a media query on the statement by Kuwait Fo...

Business briefs

DBS Bank India on Friday said it has tied up with Haqdarshak, a social enterprise, to aid small businesses recover from the reverses of the pandemic. Through the tie-up with the Singaporean lender, Haqdarshak will target one lakh entreprene...

Giant iceberg expected to collide with South Georgia this month

Scientists are expecting a massive A-68A iceberg to strike land this month inflicting havoc near South Georgia Island. According to the findings, the iceberg has been travelling thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarc...

Soccer-Zambia national team coach Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has been charged with sexual assault on Friday following an incident involving a waitress in the South African coastal city of Port Elizabeth. South Africas National Prosecuting Authority NPA co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020