Left Menu
Development News Edition

On his birthday, World Cup hero Yuvraj hopes for swift resolution to farmers' issues

Yuvraj also urged people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus as the country continues its fight against the pandemic.Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday rather than celebrating I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government, Yuvraj said in a Twitter post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:48 IST
On his birthday, World Cup hero Yuvraj hopes for swift resolution to farmers' issues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday turned 39 but instead of celebrating his birthday this year, the 2011 World Cup hero hoped for a ''swift resolution'' to the ongoing farmers' issues through dialogue. Yuvraj also urged people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus as the country continues its fight against the pandemic.

''Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday rather than celebrating I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government,'' Yuvraj said in a Twitter post. ''Undoubtedly, farmers are the lifeblood of the nation and I truly believe that there is no problem which cannot be resolved through peaceful dialogue,'' he added.

The 2011 World Cup-winning star also distanced himself from his father Yograj Singh's unsavoury comments made earlier this week during a protest rally. ''As a proud Indian, I am indeed saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr. Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner,'' Yuvraj said.

''I also urge everyone to continue taking precautions to fight against Covid-19. The pandemic is not over yet and we need to continue to be careful to defeat the virus completely,'' he said and ended the post with 'Jai Jawan! Jai Kisan! Jai Hind!' Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are camping at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they claim will dismantle the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporate houses. In a show of solidarity with the farmers, some sportspersons from Punjab and Haryana, including Khel Ratna awardee Vijender Singh, have threatened to return the national sports awards they had won.

The agitating farmers' concern is that these laws, aimed at reforming the sector, will eliminate the MSP and mandis that ensure their earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their produce.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar extends wishes on Kenya's National Day

External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday extended his wishes to the government and the people of Kenya, on the occasion of the countrys National Day. Taking to Twitter, he also congratulated Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychell...

Trump's legal campaign 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trumps personal attorney, on Friday indicated that the Presidents legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections, even as the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by Texas ...

Odisha: Woman Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces

A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odishas Kandhamal district, Director-General of Police Abhay said on Saturday. The exchange of fire took place near a village in the Gochhapada police station area ...

Transport corporation employees' stir enters third day

The employees of the state owned transport corporations continued their strike for the third consecutive day on Saturday, leaving commuters stranded across the state. Employees of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020