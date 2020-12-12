Odisha: Woman Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces

A woman Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district, Director-General of Police Abhay said on Saturday. The exchange of fire took place near a village in the Gochhapada police station area on Friday evening, he said.

Acting specific inputs, personnel of the SOG (special operation group) and DVF (district voluntary force) launched an operation, following which the ultras opened fire near the village, the DGP said. The security personnel retaliated and the woman cadre, who was in uniform, died, he said.

The other members in the group fled amid the gunfight, leaving behind the body, he said. Two guns, four rounds of bullets, and Maoist articles were recovered from the spot by the security forces, besides the body of the Maoist killed in the operation.

Search and combing operation has been intensified in the area after the incident, the officer said.