Boy sodomised in Shamli, juvenile apprehended

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday

The boy who was playing outside the house in Kandhla town was taken to a nearby place on the pretext of having pastry on Friday, according to a complaint

The child was somodised by the 16-year-old boy, who later escaped. The juvenile has been apprehended and a case registered, the Kandhla police station incharge said.