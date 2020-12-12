Boy sodomised in Shamli, juvenile apprehended

Boy sodomised in Shamli, juvenile apprehendedPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:00 IST
A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday
The boy who was playing outside the house in Kandhla town was taken to a nearby place on the pretext of having pastry on Friday, according to a complaint
The child was somodised by the 16-year-old boy, who later escaped. The juvenile has been apprehended and a case registered, the Kandhla police station incharge said.