65 people booked as preventive measure

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 15:10 IST
Sixty-five people have been booked as a preventive measure amid a row over the installation of a statue here, police said

The Muzaffarnagar municipality had decided to install a statue of Maharana Pratap at Idgah Chowk, but some people opposed the decision, an officer said

The preventive step was taken on Friday under Section 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) of the Code of Criminal Procedure against people from both the groups, including most of the municipality members, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB

