Soldier dies after falling into gorge along LoC in JK's Rajouri

A soldier died on Saturday after accidentally falling into a deep gorge along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said

Lance Naik Suresh Gurgey was part of a patrolling party in the Kalal area of Nowshera sector, they said, adding he slipped and fell into the gorge and sustained severe injuries

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he died.