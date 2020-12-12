Left Menu
Centre calls three IPS officers on deputation for 'lapse' in security of JP Nadda

In a move conveying its concern over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called three IPS officers from West Bengal for central deputation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:57 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a move conveying its concern over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called three IPS officers from West Bengal for central deputation. Government sources said three officers, who are at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, have been called on central deputation for the alleged lapse in security of Nadda.

Sources said the Centre can call central services officers on central deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses. They said the state has no role as these IAS and IPS officers as cadre controlling authority is DoPT and MHA respectively.

The convoy of Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. The Ministry of Home Affairs had summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

The MHA had earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

