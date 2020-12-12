HC asks Centre to decide informant's representation for reward in excise duty evasion case

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to decide as expeditiously as possible and practicable the representation for reward by an informant who had provided certain intelligence input to the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence unit here which revealed excise duty evasion of over Rs 86 lakh by DLF Projects. The court asked the counsel for the petitioner-informant, who has sought the reward as stipulated in the policy in this regard, to furnish his details and representation in a sealed cover to the Centre's lawyers -- senior panel counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt -- to be forwarded to the authority or department concerned.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan directed the government to decide the man's representation, made in July last year, ''in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies applicable to the facts of the case and on the basis of materials on record, as expeditiously as possible and practicable''. With the directions, the bench disposed of the plea by the man who had contended that he was not given a reward as stipulated in the policy of the government and his representation regarding the same has not yet been decided.

According to the informant's petition, based on his intelligence input the Commissioner of Central Excise found evasion of central excise duty to the tune of Rs. 86,20,042 by DLF Projects and demand for the same was imposed vide order dated June 30, 2016. A penalty of the same amount was also imposed on the company, the petition had claimed.

Thereafter, the order was upheld by the Appellate Tribunal in 2017 and by the Supreme Court in 2018 on the appeals moved by the company. The petitioner had claimed that after the apex court dismissed DLF's appeal, he had made a representation in 2018 for the reward, but the Additional Director General, Central Excise Intelligence Delhi Zonal Unit did not act on it.

Subsequently, he moved another representation in July last year for grant of the reward as stipulated in the policy framed for informers in case of successful recoveries of amounts in default. However, as no action was taken on his representations, he moved the high court, his petition had said.