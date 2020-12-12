Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka; 132 detained

The information we received is that the employees had problems related to their salary payment, Inspector General of Police Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters after visiting the Wistron facility, adding investigations were on.The workers in the morning shift hurled stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops, another police officer said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:33 IST
Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka; 132 detained

Violence broke out on Saturday at the Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation's plant near here where iPhones and other IT products are manufactured as large number of workers went on a rampage over issues related to payment of salary, police said. The Karnataka government condemned the violence at the manufacturing facility in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district, about 50 kilometers from here.

Police said 132 people have been detained in connection with the violence that erupted around 6 AM during the morning shift. ''The information we received is that the employees had problems related to their salary payment,'' Inspector General of Police Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters after visiting the Wistron facility, adding investigations were on.

The workers in the morning shift hurled stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops, another police officer said. Video footages showed a violent group overturning vehicles, setting them on fire, breaking glass windows in the office leaving a trail of destruction.

Condemning the violence, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said stringent action would be taken against the perpetrators. The IGP said as many as 132 people suspected to be behind the arson and violence had been detained.

On the extent of damage, Singh said the company would assess it. He said the employees should have approached the labour commissioner if they had any grievances.

Narayan, who holds the IT-BT and Higher Education portfolio, termed the incident as unfortunate. ''Whether employees are anyone else, whoever is responsible for attack on the factory and damaging its property, they will face stringent action,'' the Deputy Chief Minister said in a statement.

A detailed investigation would be carried out to identify the reasons for the unrest among the workers, the situation that enraged those in the morning shift and cover aspects related to payment of salary. According to him, if the employees were facing such issues, they should have approached the Labour Commissioner or the Deputy Commissioner of the district instead of taking law into the hands.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the officials of his department were in touch with the officials of Wistron. Company officials did not respond to repeated calls and messages for their reaction.

Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo and Microsoft among others..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger Shroff shares his smouldering look with fans in monochrome shot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday. The Heropanti actor posted the image on his Instagram in which he can be seen in his usual beard...

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508; with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160: Health Department.

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508 with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160 Health Department....

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020