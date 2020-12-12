Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha plans jobs, sops for kin of martyred soldiers: Minister

The move will be on the lines of employment to kin of policemen killed in Naxal attacks in the state.Patel, speaking at a meeting to discuss perks and other facilities to kin of martyred soldiers, said district collectors have been asked to allot land to the kin of ex- servicemen and a report on this would be submitted in three months.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:39 IST
Maha plans jobs, sops for kin of martyred soldiers: Minister

Maharashtra Minister of State for Ex-Servicemen Welfare Satej Patil on Saturday said the state government was thinking of providing direct employment to widows and children of soldiers who lay down their lives for the country. The move will be on the lines of employment to kin of policemen killed in Naxal attacks in the state.

Patel, speaking at a meeting to discuss perks and other facilities to kin of martyred soldiers, said district collectors have been asked to allot land to the kin of ex- servicemen and a report on this would be submitted in three months. In Maharashtra, there is 5 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen and 2 per cent for kin of martyrs in MHADA housing complexes, while a state government order on October 20 earmarked 5 per cent reservation for children of ex- servicemen in degree and post-graduation degree colleges.

Other decisions taken at the meeting include starting a website of the ex-servicemen department to resolve their issues, he said..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger Shroff shares his smouldering look with fans in monochrome shot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday. The Heropanti actor posted the image on his Instagram in which he can be seen in his usual beard...

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508; with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160: Health Department.

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508 with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160 Health Department....

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020