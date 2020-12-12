Left Menu
Karnataka Deputy CM condemns Wistron violence in Kolar district

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday condemned the incident in which hundreds of workers were seen entering the Wistron manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar district of Karnataka and smashing the office properties.

ANI | Kolar (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:07 IST
Workers smashing office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday condemned the incident in which hundreds of workers were seen entering the Wistron manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar district of Karnataka and smashing the office properties. "It was imperative that nobody takes the law in their own hands. There are appropriate forums to resolve such issues without indulging in this wonton violence," the Deputy CM said.

Narayan also said that he had directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Kolar to ensure all measures are taken to bring the situation under immediate control and the culprits are identified. "Strict action will be taken under the law against the errant elements," he said. Narayan also said that he has discussed the matter with Meena Nagaraj, the Director of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology at Government of Karnataka. "Our government will do the needful to ensure that the situation is resolved expeditiously and all stakeholders and their concerns are allayed," he added.

"We will ensure that all workers' rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared," he assured. (ANI)

