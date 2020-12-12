Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Truck driver dragged out of vehicle, beaten up

The incident took place in Akrabad township, about 25 kilometres from here.A video of the incident showing the truck driver being beaten up has gone viral in Aligarh district forcing the police to lodge a case of criminal assault against unidentified persons.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:18 IST
UP: Truck driver dragged out of vehicle, beaten up

A truck driver was dragged out of his vehicle and thrashed by few men, who did not like him honking in a marketplace here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Akrabad township, about 25 kilometres from here.

A video of the incident showing the truck driver being beaten up has gone viral in Aligarh district forcing the police to lodge a case of criminal assault against unidentified persons. The video shows a group of men dragging out the driver in the bazaar on the state highway and severely assaulting him in front of shocked bystanders.

Locals later told reporters that they managed to rescue the driver, who was bleeding profusely with some bruises. The driver was rushed to a doctor who immediately provided him medical aid.

The entire incident was captured on phone by some bystanders and soon went viral on social media. Based on the video, police verified and later lodged a case of criminal assault against half a dozen unidentified persons.

Efforts were on to trace the identity of those who assaulted the truck driver and arrest them, police said..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger Shroff shares his smouldering look with fans in monochrome shot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday. The Heropanti actor posted the image on his Instagram in which he can be seen in his usual beard...

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508; with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160: Health Department.

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508 with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160 Health Department....

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020