Remand prisoner escapes from hospital in TN

The man, allegedly involved in several robbery and pickpocket cases in the city, suddenly pushed aside a woman sub-inspector heading the four-member escorting police party and ran out.Though the SI and three policemen besides the public tried to nab him, he managed to escape, police said.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:47 IST
A remand prisoner escaped from a government hospital here when he was brought for medical check up by a police team on Saturday, police said. The man, allegedly involved in several robbery and pickpocket cases in the city, suddenly pushed aside a woman sub-inspector heading the four-member escorting police party and ran out.

Though the SI and three policemen besides the public tried to nab him, he managed to escape, police said. He was arrested 10 days ago and lodged in the sub-jail at Avanashi in nearby Tirupur district after being remanded to judicial custody by a court.

After he complained of not being well, the accused was brought to the government hospital, they said adding a case had been registered and a special team formed to trace him. PTI NVM VS VS

