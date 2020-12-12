Israel establishes diplomatic tie with Bhutan, newspaper says

Israel establishes diplomatic tie with Bhutan, newspaper saysReuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:22 IST
Israel has established diplomatic relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
