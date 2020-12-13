Left Menu
Couple electrocuted to death in Odisha

A man and his wife, both in their 50s, were electrocuted to death in Odishas Ganjam district on Saturday after they came in contact with a live wire, police said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 13-12-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 01:09 IST
A man and his wife, both in their 50s, were electrocuted to death in Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday after they came in contact with a live wire, police said. The incident happened at Burupada village under the jurisdiction of Sheragada police station when the couple went to their farmland to pluck cauliflowers.

Hina Samal (57) and his wife Bishnupriya Samal (52) came in contact with an 11-KV live wire, police said. The cable which had been hanging overhead apparently snapped and fell on the farmland leading to their death, a police officer said.

