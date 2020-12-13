Gunfight breaks out during search operation in JK's Poonch

Left Menu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:43 IST
A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Police assisted by the Army personnel launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists, the officials said. They said the hiding terrorists opened fire on the search teams in an attempt to break the cordon. The security forces retaliated to neutralize the terrorists, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

