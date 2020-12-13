EU's Charles Michel says we must do everything possible to reach a Brexit deal

EU's Charles Michel says we must do everything possible to reach a Brexit dealReuters | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:27 IST
European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday welcomed the decision of Britain and the European Union to continue with negotiations on a Brexit trade deal.
Michel, who chairs European Union summits, told France Inter Radio: "We must do all we can for a deal to be made possible. We must support a good deal."
