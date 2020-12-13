Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST officers arrest 140 persons on charges of fake invoicing, focus on under-valuation of transported goods

Since the second week of November, GST officers have booked 1,488 cases against 4,839 fake entities and arrested 140 unscrupulous persons including five chartered accountants and a woman, for allegedly being involved in fake invoicing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:13 IST
GST officers arrest 140 persons on charges of fake invoicing, focus on under-valuation of transported goods

GST authorities have arrested as many as 140 persons, including five chartered accountants, in about a month's time on charges of issuing fake invoices, and have now trained their guns on entities transporting under-valued goods. In its nationwide drive against fake invoice frauds since the second week of November, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) have also unearthed cases of GST evasion by way of transporting under-valued and unaccounted goods, they added.

Revenue Department sources said some companies of Delhi and Himachal are under investigation for under-valuation of goods and its transportation through transporters of Ludhiana and Jalandhar. During searches and surveys, the field formations have seized unaccounted goods as well. DGGI sources said that it appears that a good number of transporters too are involved in this kind of GST evasion activities through under-valued goods transportation and further investigations are required to ascertain the evasion to the exchequer. Sources said that preliminary investigation done so far shows under valuation of goods by 20-30 per cent and a number of unaccounted goods, which have been seized. Since the second week of November, GST officers have booked 1,488 cases against 4,839 fake entities and arrested 140 unscrupulous persons including five chartered accountants and a woman, for allegedly being involved in fake invoicing.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP activist found dead near home in Bengal's East Burdwan

A BJP activist was found dead near his residence in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Sunday, triggering protests by party workers, who alleged that he was killed by members of the ruling TMC. Though police did not confirm Sukhdeb Prama...

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar...

Soccer-Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre after Stuttgart defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Lucien Favre following Saturdays 5-1 loss at home to promoted VfB Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga club said on Sunday.We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past 2-12 years...

U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDAs process for approving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.We d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020