Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM in Kutch on Tuesday to lay foundation stones of several development projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:16 IST
PM in Kutch on Tuesday to lay foundation stones of several development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch on Tuesday to lay the foundation stones of several development projects in the state. The projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Modi will also undertake a visit to the White Rann and later, witness a cultural programme. Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to drinking water with the upcoming desalination plant at Mandvi in Kutch, the PMO said, adding that with a 10 crore litre per day (100 MLD) capacity, the plant will strengthen Gujarat's water security by complementing the Narmada Grid, the Sauni network and the treated wastewater infrastructure.

It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country, it said, noting that nearly eight lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from the plant, which will also help share the surplus to the upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

The hybrid renewable energy park near Vighakot village in Kutch will be the country's largest such park and will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW, the PMO said. Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at the Sarhad Dairy Anjar in Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 crore and have the capacity to process two lakh litres of milk per day, the statement said..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP activist found dead near home in Bengal's East Burdwan

A BJP activist was found dead near his residence in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Sunday, triggering protests by party workers, who alleged that he was killed by members of the ruling TMC. Though police did not confirm Sukhdeb Prama...

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar...

Soccer-Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre after Stuttgart defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Lucien Favre following Saturdays 5-1 loss at home to promoted VfB Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga club said on Sunday.We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past 2-12 years...

U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDAs process for approving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.We d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020