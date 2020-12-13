Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors along LoC and IB in J-K

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kathua districts, officials said on Sunday. Indian forces retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns, the officials said, adding that there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

''At about 5.45 pm (Sunday), Pakistan (Army) initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch,'' a defence spokesman said. He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

Pakistani Rangers also opened fire on forward posts and villages along the IB in Kathua district of Jammu region, the officials said. They said the firing from across the border in the Pansar border outpost area in Hiranagar sector started around 10 pm on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF).

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3.45 am on Sunday, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers, the officials said..