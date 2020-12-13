Left Menu
Girl ends life due to 'constant teasing' by 3 men, trio held

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death at her home in Maharashtra's Pandharpur town as she was fed up with the ''constant teasing'' by three men, a police officer said on Sunday. The girl was found hanging on December 7 morning, police said.

The teen, who was aspiring to join Indian Army, also left a suicide note in which she named the three men, they said. ''We have arrested all three persons under relevant sections of the IPC,'' senior inspector Prashant Bhasme of Pandharpur rural police station said.

''As per the suicide note, one of the accused had held the deceased's hand and had threatened her not speak about it,'' he said. Three days after the girl ended her life, her family found a suicide note in one of her notebooks, he said.

''In the note, the girl wrote that her dream of donning the Army uniform and tri-colour badge would not come true as she was going to commit suicide due to the constant teasing by three accused,'' Bhasme added. She accused the three men of destroying her dreams of joining the army and apologised 'Bharat mata' and her parents for ending her life, he said.

''In the note, the girl alleged that the three accused used to pass remarks at her, due to which she felt harassed,'' said the officer..

