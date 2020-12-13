Left Menu
UP STF busts racket selling tatkal train tickets, arrests mastermind

Usually, it takes 1.30 to 2.30 minutes to book a ticket.The racket used to sell the tickets for a price that was two to three times higher than the original price, the STF said..

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:59 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted a racket selling tatkal tickets of the Indian Railways and arrested its mastermind from the Chhavni police station area in Basti district, it said in a statement on Sunday. A total of 245 train tickets, including 243 tatkal tickets used in the past, a mobile phone, two laptops and some documents have also been seized, the STF said.

During interrogation, the mastermind of the racket -- Saddam Hussain Ansari -- said he was a part of the inter-state gang, which was active in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and other states, and was causing losses to the tatkal ticketing system of the railways by using different extensions. Using these extensions, a ticket was booked in less than 60 seconds as the ''CAPTCHA'' was bypassed and the one-time password (OTP) ''autoread''. Usually, it takes 1.30 to 2.30 minutes to book a ticket.

