Iran jails British-Iranian researcher for 9 years for subversion-report

Ahmady was also fined 600,000 euros ($727,000) - the sum Iranian authorities said he received for his research from institutions accused of seeking to topple Iran's Islamic government, Tasnim reported. There was no immediate official confirmation of the sentence, which was also reported by other Iranian news agencies and a human rights groups.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 14-12-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 00:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court in Iran has handed a nine-year jail sentence to British-Iranian anthropologist Kameel Ahmady, after convicting him of conducting "subversive" research work, the semi-official news agency Tasnim said on Sunday. Ahmady was also fined 600,000 euros ($727,000) - the sum Iranian authorities said he received for his research from institutions accused of seeking to topple Iran's Islamic government, Tasnim reported.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the sentence, which was also reported by other Iranian news agencies and a human rights groups. "Ahmady was accused of acquiring illicit property from his cooperation in implementing subversive institutions' projects in the country," Tasnim said.

Ahmady, an ethnic Kurd who had researched controversial issues such as child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) in Iran, was detained in August 2019 but released on bail three months later, according to human rights groups. After his arrest, his wife told the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran that his work was independent and published with government approval.

Rights activists have accused Iran of arresting dozens of dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries - a charge that the Islamic republic has regularly dismissed.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

