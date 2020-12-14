Left Menu
Policeman injured in firing by militants in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:41 IST
Policeman injured in firing by militants in J-K
A policeman was injured in firing by militants at the residence of PDP leader Parvaiz Bhat in the Natipora area of the city on Monday, officials said

Constable Manzoor Ahmad, posted as personal security officer to Bhat, suffered injuries in the firing, a police official said

The injured cop was taken to the nearby Bone and Joint Hospital for treatment, the official said, adding it was not immediately known whether the PDP leader and his family were present at home at the time of firing.

