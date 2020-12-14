Left Menu
Cyclist killed after being hit by motorcycle in UP's Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:32 IST
A 50-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being hit by a motorcycle in Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh , police said on Monday

The accident took place in Warisganj in the Jagdishpur police station area

Jagdishpur police station SHO Rajesh Singh Shyam Lal (50), a resident of Shukulbazar of Amethi, was returning home Sunday evening when he was hit by a motorcycle. Lal was seriously injured and was rushed to the community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

