Govt misleading everyone on MSP: BKU Haryana president

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) has said that the government is misleading everyone regarding the MSP. "One thing the BJP is spreading that MSP will be given. Its ministers are repeatedly saying. The government is misleading everyone on MSP. Home Minister Amit Shah replied to us during 8th December meet that they can't buy all 23 crops at MSP as its costs Rs 17 lakhs crores," Gurnam Singh Chaduni said.

He added, "Centre will continue buying crops at the same amount, as they use to before, that's what 'buying at MSP' means for them. But we can't survive on that anymore. And Centre is not buying crops at MSP from all states." Gurnam Singh Chaduni was speaking from the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) border.

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.