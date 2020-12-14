EU's Barnier "guarded" on Brexit deal but "patient still alive" - diplomats

EU's Barnier "guarded" on Brexit deal but "patient still alive" - diplomatsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:17 IST
The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was "guarded" on the prospects for a trade deal with Britain at a meeting with the bloc's ambassadors in Brussels on Monday, a senior EU diplomat said.
"Patient still alive ... but keep the undertaker on speed dial," said another senior EU diplomat on the main takeaway from the briefing.
