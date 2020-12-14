Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Paso Water selects Infosys as partner for customer service transformation

Marcela Navarrete, Vice President at EPWater,said, This is an ambitious undertaking with multiple system upgrades simultaneously, but its a necessary project to help us make a leap forward to improve both efficiency and customer satisfaction.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:03 IST
El Paso Water selects Infosys as partner for customer service transformation
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Infosysannounced on Monday a strategic partnership withEl Paso Water(EPWater), a municipal utility in El Paso, Texas, to transform its legacy customer information systems (CIS) with Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M). Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement it will leverage its Preconfigured Accelerator for Customer Experience (PACE), to digitise EPWater's customer engagement and billing platforms.

A platinum level member of the Oracle Partner Network, Infosys will accelerate the implementation of Oracle Utilities C2M on a platform-as-a-service model, along with cloud solutions for customer self service and mobile workforce management, with its PACE framework to deliver accuracy and efficiency, the statement said. Marcela Navarrete, Vice President at EPWater,said, ''This is an ambitious undertaking with multiple system upgrades simultaneously, but it's a necessary project to help us make a leap forward to improve both efficiency and customer satisfaction.''

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday as a last-gasp extension of Brexit talks eased fears of a messy divorce between Britain and the European Union.London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to go the extra mile in c...

Air India disinvestment: Group of 219 employees submit EOI

A group of 219 employees of Air India along with a private financial institution have submitted an expression of interest EOI for the national carrier. Air Indias Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik, who is the leading the employee group, c...

US STOCKS-Futures cheer vaccine roll-out as travel stocks rally

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while investors held out hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech va...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing -sources

World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday.Colombias Santiago Wills said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020