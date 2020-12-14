El Paso Water selects Infosys as partner for customer service transformation

Infosysannounced on Monday a strategic partnership withEl Paso Water(EPWater), a municipal utility in El Paso, Texas, to transform its legacy customer information systems (CIS) with Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M). Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement it will leverage its Preconfigured Accelerator for Customer Experience (PACE), to digitise EPWater's customer engagement and billing platforms.

A platinum level member of the Oracle Partner Network, Infosys will accelerate the implementation of Oracle Utilities C2M on a platform-as-a-service model, along with cloud solutions for customer self service and mobile workforce management, with its PACE framework to deliver accuracy and efficiency, the statement said. Marcela Navarrete, Vice President at EPWater,said, ''This is an ambitious undertaking with multiple system upgrades simultaneously, but it's a necessary project to help us make a leap forward to improve both efficiency and customer satisfaction.''