Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list on Monday - embassy

A U.S. decision to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism came into effect on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, ending a designation in place since 1993 that has weighed on the Sudanese economy and curbed financial assistance.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:20 IST
U.S. to remove Sudan from terrorism list on Monday - embassy
Representative image

A U.S. decision to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism came into effect on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, ending a designation in place since 1993 that has weighed on the Sudanese economy and curbed financial assistance. The delisting provides a boost to transitional authorities that took over after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir last year and are grappling with a deep economic crisis.

A 45-day U.S. Congressional review period followed President Donald Trump's announcement that he would end the listing, days before he announced that Israel and Sudan intend to normalise relations. "This achievement was made possible by the efforts of Sudan's civilian-led transitional government to chart a bold new course away from the legacy of the Bashir regime and, in particular, to meet the statutory and policy criteria for rescission," Pompeo said in a statement issued in Washington.

Pompeo said the move represented a fundamental change for bilateral ties towards greater cooperation. The U.S. embassy in Khartoum had earlier announced Sudan's imminent official removal from the terrorism list.

Sudan had been engaged in talks with the United States for months, and paid a negotiated $335 million settlement to victims of attacks on U.S. embassies in East Africa who had won much larger sums against Sudan in court. A process to restore Sudan's sovereign immunity and release the settlement money has been stalled in Congress.

"LIBERATED" "We have been liberated from the global blockade which we were forced into by the behavior of the ousted regime," Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said in a statement.

"This achievement... contributes to economic reforms, attracting investments and remittances through official channels, creating new job opportunities for young people, and many other positives." The price of the dollar on Sudan's widely used black market dropped to 240 from 258 Sudanese pounds on Monday, against an official rate of 55 pounds.

The United States listed Sudan in 1993 on the grounds that Bashir's regime was harboring militant groups. It cut Sudan off from financial assistance and investment, and from the global banking system. Removal from the list will allow Sudan to seek financing from international lenders and negotiate relief on $60 bln in foreign debt.

Sudan also hopes to gain access to equipment and software for healthcare, energy, transport, education and infrastructure, Hamdok's office said. "This decision has given us hope that our circumstances will improve," said Mohamed Hassan, a 58-year-old private sector employee in Khartoum.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia repeats 91.4% efficacy rate in new COVID-19 vaccine data - developers

Russian coronavirus vaccine developers published fresh results from their trial of the Sputnik V vaccine on Monday based on new data, and said the shot had again been found to be 91.4 effective in providing protection from COVID-19.The new ...

ICC announces qualification pathway for 2022 T20 WC in Australia

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday announced the qualification pathway for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia which is set to take place in October and November 2022. ICC, in a statement, said that the 15 spots in Australi...

On World Energy Conservation Day, Bhumi Pednekar stresses on renewable sources of energy

On World Energy Conservation Day today, climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar stressed on moving towards renewable sources of energy which are clean for the environment We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of ...

CBI arrests one more in Yogesh Gowda murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, probing the murder of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda, has arrested one more person in connection with the case,sources said on Monday. With the arrest of Chandrashekhar Indi, the number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020