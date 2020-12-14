Two arrested with illegal firearms in UP
The matter came to the fore after a video of the duo firing using the illegal weapons went viral on social media.A case was registered in the matter on Sunday, Circle officer K K Saroj said. The accused have been identified as Santosh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, he said, adding that two illegal weapons were seized from their possession.PTI CORR NAV SRY.PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:56 IST
Two people were arrested at Rajpura police station area here on Monday with illegal firearms, police said. The matter came to the fore after a video of the duo firing using the illegal weapons went viral on social media.
A case was registered in the matter on Sunday, Circle officer K K Saroj said. The accused have been identified as Santosh Kumar and Vinod Kumar, he said, adding that two illegal weapons were seized from their possession.
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Kumar
- Vinod Kumar